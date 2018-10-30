Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $47,445,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 433.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 512,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 416,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 245.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 369,496 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,711,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after purchasing an additional 248,768 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 794,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176,370 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.34. 152,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,332. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

