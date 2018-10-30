Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

BAX traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 181,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,437. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

