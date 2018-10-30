Farfetch Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch’s (NYSE:FTCH) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 31st. Farfetch had issued 44,243,749 shares in its IPO on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $884,874,980 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Farfetch’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Farfetch stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 297,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Farfetch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves on May 15, 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.