F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Insider Gary L. Guerrieri Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) insider Gary L. Guerrieri bought 1,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $11,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,518.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 166.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. ValuEngine cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James cut F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

