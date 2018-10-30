EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Position Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.44. EZCORP Inc has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

EZPW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

