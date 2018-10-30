Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,281,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,678 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,450 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,143,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,635,000 after purchasing an additional 376,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $328.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

