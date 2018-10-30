Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Shares Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 89.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,205,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 567,543 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Evolent Health were worth $34,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $35.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.19. Evolent Health Inc has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $406,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $192,770.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,522. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

