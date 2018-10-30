Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Shares of EVFM opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.59). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Lynch acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $226,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 121,715 shares of company stock worth $272,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 6,497.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,643 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.84% of Evofem Biosciences worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.