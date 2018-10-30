Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been assigned a $9.00 price target by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVFM. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,687. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.59). Analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, Director Thomas G. Lynch bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 121,715 shares of company stock worth $272,226. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 6,497.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 722,643 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Evofem Biosciences worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

