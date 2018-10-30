Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,246,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,036,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,463,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,145,000 after acquiring an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $228.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.51 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total transaction of $4,806,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,070 shares of company stock worth $47,569,729 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

