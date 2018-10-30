Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Everbridge by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Mathy sold 33,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,574,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $39,592.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,013 shares of company stock worth $6,828,269. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

