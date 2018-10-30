Essex Property Trust (ESS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.92 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Essex Property Trust updated its Q4 guidance to $3.13-3.23 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $12.51-12.61 EPS.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,482.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $462,406.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,557. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

