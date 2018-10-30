Equity Residential to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a report released on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $66.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 30,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 20,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,769 shares of company stock worth $4,628,451. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 74.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

