Equifax Inc. (EFX) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.72 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Equifax in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.51 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of Equifax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

EFX opened at $96.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Equifax has a 1-year low of $90.54 and a 1-year high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

