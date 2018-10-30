EQT (EQT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $31.00 on Friday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,965,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,326,000 after purchasing an additional 175,492 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in EQT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,929,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $713,439,000 after purchasing an additional 825,730 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,367,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 336,710 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EQT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,929,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,008,000 after purchasing an additional 224,579 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,704,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

