EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in EOG Resources by 574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,530,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $6,982,473.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,346 shares of company stock worth $7,508,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

