EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Holdings Increased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,182 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 326.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $3,144,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 184,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,445,304.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,346 shares of company stock worth $7,508,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.53. The company had a trading volume of 271,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $96.54 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

