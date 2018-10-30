Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Lifted to “Outperform” at FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $43.20 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $981.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In related news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $42,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at $155,168.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

