Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $31.70 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Ken S. Ansin bought 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $99,132.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 383.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 102.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

