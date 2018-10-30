Entercom Communications (ETM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. Entercom Communications had a net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Entercom Communications stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ETM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.