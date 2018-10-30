EnPro Industries (NPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.48 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.64. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $94.79.

In related news, SVP Jon D. Rickers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $37,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

