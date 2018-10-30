Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,171. The stock has a market cap of $405.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.30. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $99,996.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,677 shares in the company, valued at $466,903.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 656.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,543,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,849 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 17,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,403,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,319 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,153,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 812,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 918,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 760,975 shares in the last quarter. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

