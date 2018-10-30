ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (XNGSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

Get ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $45.17.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (XNGSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.