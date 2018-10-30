ENI (ENI) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.56 ($21.58).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €15.40 ($17.91) on Monday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a fifty-two week high of €15.44 ($17.95).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

