Energen Co. (EGN) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Energen were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precocity Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energen in the second quarter valued at about $7,282,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Energen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energen by 53.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energen by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGN stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Energen Co. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energen Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energen news, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of Energen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $173,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn bought 553,577 shares of Energen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.37 per share, for a total transaction of $39,508,790.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,654,854 shares of company stock worth $121,645,199 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Energen from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energen to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

