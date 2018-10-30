EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $28,363.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00148711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00243039 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.23 or 0.09940787 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

