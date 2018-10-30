Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.56

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 13399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

ECPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $349.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

