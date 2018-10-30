Encompass Health (EHC) Announces Earnings Results

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.55-3.63 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.55-3.63 EPS.

AMEX EHC opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,258,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.