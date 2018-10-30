Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:LLY opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,934,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,376,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $63,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,271 shares of company stock valued at $162,683,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

