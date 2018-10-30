Elevate Credit (ELVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $201.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevate Credit updated its FY18 guidance to $0.23-0.32 EPS.

Elevate Credit stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,811. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.00.

ELVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $9.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

