Electronic Arts (EA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.50-4.50 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a $146.56 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.87.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,951. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $192,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,635.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,751.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,384,360. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

