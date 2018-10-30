Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Liquid, Cryptomate and Bitbns. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $148.92 million and $1.14 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 8,230,508,951 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Liquid and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.