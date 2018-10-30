Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ ESIO traded up $12.66 on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,901,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,159. The company has a market capitalization of $503.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Electro Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 35.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electro Scientific Industries news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,525.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,146,000 after acquiring an additional 372,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 60,020 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 124.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,734,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 960,784 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 780,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 53.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 163,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

