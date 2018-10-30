Eldorado Gold (EGO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGO. TD Securities cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.15 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.11.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $0.66 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $81.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,605,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 127,408 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,001,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 129,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

