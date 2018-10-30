Elastic (ESTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Elastic stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.20.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

