Egretia (EGT) Market Cap Achieves $3.89 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx, IDEX and Bilaxy. Egretia has a market cap of $3.89 million and $498,613.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,101,625,216 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

