Ecolab (ECL) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.36. Ecolab also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.49-1.59 EPS.

ECL traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.08. 115,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.81.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $311,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,885 shares of company stock worth $17,369,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.