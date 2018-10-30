Eaton (ETN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. Eaton also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.30-5.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.06.

ETN traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.48. 582,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $69.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $1,286,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

