Eaton (ETN) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. Eaton also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.30-5.40 EPS.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Eaton has a twelve month low of $69.97 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eaton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. MED upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.06.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $1,286,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

