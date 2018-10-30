EagleCoin (EAGLE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

EagleCoin (CURRENCY:EAGLE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, EagleCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. EagleCoin has a market cap of $3,457.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EagleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00242066 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $619.83 or 0.09852584 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EagleCoin Profile

EagleCoin’s total supply is 3,633,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,093,421 tokens. EagleCoin’s official Twitter account is @EagleCoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleCoin’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleCoin

EagleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

