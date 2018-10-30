Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

