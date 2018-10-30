DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other DXC Technology news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,735,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,411.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,527 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Wolfe Research began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.