DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,488 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises about 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $153,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $4,989,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $727,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,527 shares of company stock worth $18,989,941. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $70.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,310. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.