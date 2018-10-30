DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.08

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

There is no company description available for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust.

