DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (DWS) Given a €30.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

equinet set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DWS. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.40 ($34.19) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.68 ($33.35).

DWS stock opened at €24.50 ($28.48) on Friday.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

