Duke Realty (DRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Duke Realty’s third-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 35 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. While results highlighted overall improved operations, as well as increased investments in new industrial properties, the company also raised its core FFO per share guidance for 2018. Further, it announced a sequential hike in third-quarter 2018 dividends. Notably, the industrial real estate market is currently enjoying elevated demand for logistics infrastructure amid improving economy and e-commerce boom. Given Duke Realty’s solid capacity, the company remains well poised to capitalize on this trend. Further, shares of the company have outperformed its industry over the past six months. However, with rising supply of industrial real estate space, there is lesser scope for robust rent and occupancy growth in the near term. Additionally, rate hike add to its woes.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Sunday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Monday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. 91,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,959. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 148,447.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 598,245 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 39,261.8% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,054,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,967 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Duke Realty by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 734,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 162,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

