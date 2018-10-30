Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Holdings Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1,233.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 891,827 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.27% of Duke Realty worth $27,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $478,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRE opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

