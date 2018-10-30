Dragonglass (DGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $92,356.00

Dragonglass (CURRENCY:DGS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Dragonglass token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Dragonglass has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Dragonglass has a total market capitalization of $92,356.00 and $0.00 worth of Dragonglass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonglass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00148926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00240918 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.16 or 0.09772673 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Dragonglass

Dragonglass’ total supply is 1,210,342,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,717,874 tokens. The official website for Dragonglass is dragonglass.com . Dragonglass’ official message board is medium.com/dragonglasscom . Dragonglass’ official Twitter account is @dragonglasscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonglass

Dragonglass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonglass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonglass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonglass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonglass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.