DP Poland (DPP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP) in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of DPP stock opened at GBX 27.25 ($0.36) on Friday. DP Poland has a 52-week low of GBX 31.55 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 54 ($0.71).

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

