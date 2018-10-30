DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in DowDuPont by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Nomura lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

